The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Betting Lines Released For Week 6’s Biggest Games

Derrick Smith tackles Hunter Renfrow in the ACC Championship.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 02: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Clemson Tigers runs the ball against Derrick Smith #25 of the Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter during the ACC Football Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The weekend is pretty much over, and it’s time to look ahead to Week 6 of the college football season. There are some fun matchups to check out.

The “Red River Showdown” between Texas and Oklahoma has lost some of its luster with the Sooners dropping back-to-back games and the Longhorns losing to TCU on Saturday.

However, there will still be a lot at stake, and the losing fanbase will no doubt have a meltdown and call for its head coach’s head on a platter.

Elsewhere, we’ll get to see just how good Miami (Fla.) is when they take on Clemson in Death Valley. The same can be said for Tennessee traveling to Georgia. Lane Kiffin vs. Alabama and Florida vs. Jimbo Fisher are also interesting pairings.

The early betting odds for Week 6 are out, according to Circa Sports. You can check them out below.

Overall, Week 6 isn’t too bad of a slate. It is a nice appetizer for a Week 7 where we get LSU-Florida and Alabama-Georgia.

Which Week 6 game are you most looking forward to watching?


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.