Betting Lines Released For Week 6’s Biggest Games

The weekend is pretty much over, and it’s time to look ahead to Week 6 of the college football season. There are some fun matchups to check out.

The “Red River Showdown” between Texas and Oklahoma has lost some of its luster with the Sooners dropping back-to-back games and the Longhorns losing to TCU on Saturday.

However, there will still be a lot at stake, and the losing fanbase will no doubt have a meltdown and call for its head coach’s head on a platter.

Elsewhere, we’ll get to see just how good Miami (Fla.) is when they take on Clemson in Death Valley. The same can be said for Tennessee traveling to Georgia. Lane Kiffin vs. Alabama and Florida vs. Jimbo Fisher are also interesting pairings.

The early betting odds for Week 6 are out, according to Circa Sports. You can check them out below.

Notable opening lines via @CircaSports:

• Miami, Fla. at Clemson -16, 60.5

• Tennessee at Georgia -14, 43.5

• Oklahoma -2, 70.5 vs. Texas

• Alabama -23, 79.5 at Ole Miss

• Florida -7, 54.5 at Texas A&M

• Florida State at Notre Dame -21, 54.5 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) October 4, 2020

Overall, Week 6 isn’t too bad of a slate. It is a nice appetizer for a Week 7 where we get LSU-Florida and Alabama-Georgia.

Which Week 6 game are you most looking forward to watching?