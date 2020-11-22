Betting Lines Released For Week 13 College Football Rivalry Games

One of the best sports weeks of the year is almost here.

Thanksgiving Week is Rivalry Week in the college football world. In a normal year, this would be the final week of the regular season. Of course, this is anything but a normal year, but the Week 13 schedule is still a good one in the college football world.

Early betting lines have been released for some of Week 13’s biggest games.

Here’s who the sportsbooks like in college football’s notable Thanksgiving Week games. The betting lines are below.

Notre Dame is a 4-point favorite over North Carolina

Wisconsin is a 21-point favorite against Minnesota

Michigan is a 4-point favorite against Penn State

Iowa is a 12-point favorite against Nebraska

Ohio State is a 30-point favorite against Illinois

Alabama is a 25-point favorite against Auburn

Texas A&M is a 12-point favorite against LSU

Ole Miss is a 12-point favorite against Mississippi State

