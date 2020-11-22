The Spun

Betting Lines Released For Week 13 College Football Rivalry Games

Generic photo of footballs in an end zone.(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

One of the best sports weeks of the year is almost here.

Thanksgiving Week is Rivalry Week in the college football world. In a normal year, this would be the final week of the regular season. Of course, this is anything but a normal year, but the Week 13 schedule is still a good one in the college football world.

Early betting lines have been released for some of Week 13’s biggest games.

Here’s who the sportsbooks like in college football’s notable Thanksgiving Week games. The betting lines are below.

Notre Dame is a 4-point favorite over North Carolina

A closeup of a Notre Dame football helmet.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wisconsin is a 21-point favorite against Minnesota

A closeup of a Wisconsin Badgers football helmet.

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Michigan is a 4-point favorite against Penn State

View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes.

 (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Iowa is a 12-point favorite against Nebraska

A group of Iowa Hawkeyes football helmets.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Ohio State is a 30-point favorite against Illinois

A closeup of an ohio state football helmet.

 (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Alabama is a 25-point favorite against Auburn

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones against Arkansas.

 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Texas A&M is a 12-point favorite against LSU

Jimbo Fisher interacting with his football players before a game.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Ole Miss is a 12-point favorite against Mississippi State

Lane Kiffin wearing a suit walking into a stadium before a game.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

