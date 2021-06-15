The 2021 college football season doesn’t kick off for another few months, but that didn’t stop sports books from putting out early betting odds.

On Tuesday afternoon, betting insider David Payne Purdum highlighted a few of the biggest Week 1 games. There’s plenty to look forward to among the massive non-conference showdowns to open the season.

In a surprise to no one, Alabama is a heavy favorite in the Crimson Tide’s looming showdown with the Miami Hurricanes. Nick Saban and company are favored by 18.5 points in their Week 1 contest.

In perhaps the most exciting game of the early portion of the season, Clemson enters as a slight favorite over Georgia. Both programs could enter the contest as a top-five team in the country.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are a 3.5-point favorite in that contest right now.

College football Week 1 opening lines via @WilliamHillUS:

Alabama -18.5 vs. Miami

Georgia vs. Clemson -3.5

LSU -4 at UCLA

Notre Dame -10.5 at FSU

Louisville vs. Ole Miss -7.5 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 15, 2021

In another intriguing matchup, LSU faces off against UCLA. The Tigers enter as a four-point favorite over the Bruins in their looming Week 1 contest. Last year, Ed Orgeron and the Tigers struggled to live up to the expectations following the team’s title two years ago.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, opens the season against a reeling Florida State program. The Fighting Irish are a heavy 10.5-point favorite over the Seminoles.

Last, but not least, Ole Miss opens the season against Louisville. Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are over a touchdown favorite.