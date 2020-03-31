Big 12 Athletic Director Not Happy With Kirk Herbstreit

Late last week, College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit made an appearance on ESPN radio to talk about the future of football in 2020.

Herbie surprised the football world when he said he would be “shocked” if there was a 2020 season. “I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” Herbstreit said.

The college football analyst took a cautious approach when delivering his comments. “I don’t know how you let these guys go into locker rooms and let stadiums be filled up and how you can play ball,” Herbstreit continued.

His comments caused quite a stir within the football community. One standing athletic director from the Big 12 was less-than-pleased with Herbstreit’s decision to cast doubt on the season.

“I appreciate Kirk becoming a medical doctor and telling us what we should or shouldn’t do,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said via John Kurtz. “I’m not ready to go there yet.”

It’s clear not everyone agrees with Herbstreit on when or if the 2020 season will be played.

College GameDay host Rece Davis had a much more optimistic view of the upcoming season.

“I’m far more optimistic and more hopeful than Kirk’s quote there at this point,” Davis said. “I just think that’s a little bit premature at this juncture while offering the caveat that there is so much unknown out there.”

Fans around the country hope Herbtreit is just being cautious.