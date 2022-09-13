Big 12 Coach Was Asked About The Nebraska Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Chris Klieman is one of the many names floated as a candidate to replace Scott Frost as Nebraska's next head coach.

When asked about the position, per Riley Gates of 247Sports, the Kansas State coach wasn't ready to discuss taking a peer's old job.

“For starters, Scott Frost is a friend of mine,” Klieman said. “I hate to see it because I just — that’s part of the profession. I don’t know what’s going on at Nebraska or what has gone on. I talked to Scott a few times during his time there."

He's said he's happy at his current Big 12 school and endorsed his boss, athletic director Gene Taylor.

"I really like it here at Kansas State," Klieman continued. "I love our players, I love our guys and pretty simple for me. I can just say one name and that’s Gene Taylor. Gene’s my guy."

After going 8-5 with a Texas Bowl victory last year, the Wildcats have started 2-0 with lopsided wins over South Dakota and Missouri. They have already garnered eight rushing touchdowns.

Klieman previously led North Dakota State to a 69-6 record with four FCS national championships.

Matt Campbell, Mark Stoops, Dave Aranda, Lance Leipold, and PJ Fleck are among some other potential candidates for Nebraska's position. Mickey Joseph will coach the Cornhuskers on an interim basis for the rest of the season.