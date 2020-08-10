Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was asked about the possibility of the conference playing against Big Ten or SEC schools this year. He had an interesting response.

Monday was a whirlwind day in regards to college football news. The MWC announced the postponement of its 2020 football seasons. The Big Ten appears to be trending in that direction – though, no official decision has been made.

There are rumors floating around two or three Power Five conferences could cancel their respective seasons in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This, of course, would leave the remaining Power Five conferences as the only programs to play football this fall.

In such a scenario, it seems most likely the SEC, ACC and Big 12 would be the conferences to choose to play this season. If that were to be the case, some would like to see Big 12 and SEC programs go toe-to-toe in some sort of temporary super conference.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby addressed that exact possibility on Monday with an interesting response, via Kirk Bohls of the Austin American Statesman.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, asked if there's a scenario where Nebraska or other Big Ten or SEC teams could play against Big 12 teams, texted that's "truly astonishing." — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) August 10, 2020

It’s hard to decipher what exactly Bowlsby means by “astonishing” in this context. But it’s safe to assume he’d be shocked if the proposal would actually come to fruition.

Collegiate sports are already unorganized to the point of utter chaos. Realigning conferences or schedules for just one season seems too far fetched – especially in the midst of a pandemic.

First, the Power Five conferences each need to make a decision on the 2020 season. By all accounts, the Big 12 intends to play football this fall.