Big Ten AD Has Telling Comment On College Football Season

A Big Ten athletic director had a telling comment on the 2020 college football season earlier this week.

While professional leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB might be willing to play games without fans in the stands, that does not seem to be the case for college football.

Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips told ESPN’s Paul Finebaum that he can’t imagine playing games without fans.

“It isn’t appropriate for us to play college football without fans,” Phillips told Finebaum. “If that were the case, it would mean there would be major reservations about group gatherings.”

Several different college football season options are reportedly being considered, including a delayed start.

“College leaders speaking to SI on Wednesday expressed optimism that a season will be played, but that delaying the start—possibly until October—is an option gaining steam,” Sports Illustrated reported.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler, meanwhile, said that starting in February is possible, too.

“There is a third scenario that’s gaining momentum, which may sound preposterous on the surface but I think a lot of reasonable people feel like it might be the most prudent course of action, and that is football in the spring,” Fowler said. “Beginning some point in February, getting into March, April, May, maybe have the postseason in June. That would have to be reshuffled a bit, it would be bizarre, it would wreak havoc on some other sports in that time of year, but to avoid the financial disaster of having no football in the academic year, I think it might be a fallback position.”

What college football season option makes most sense to you?