Report Reveals How Many Big Ten ADs Wanted To Play Football

The Big Ten won’t be playing college football this fall, but that’s not on the athletic directors.

Conference commissioner Kevin Warren announced this week that the league will not reconsider its football decision. Fall sports will not be played in 2020.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” the letter from Warren read.

That statement does not say that the Big Ten’s athletic directors were in favor of postponing the season, though.

In fact, according to a new report from the Omaha World-Herald, every Big Ten athletic director wanted to try to play football this fall.

Warren was aware, for example, that every Big Ten athletic director was in favor of playing a fall football season. (Nebraska AD Bill) Moos said he, Ohio State’s, Penn State’s and Michigan’s A.D.s pushed hardest, but there was unanimous agreement, Moos said, in wanting to play.

Ultimately, the decision to not play football was made by the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors, along with commissioner Kevin Warren.

It’s clear at this point that the league’s coaches, players, parents and athletic directors were in favor of a fall season attempt.

While the Big Ten pushes sports to 2021, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will try to play this fall.