Big Ten Analyst Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's 'Unusual' Decision

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh declared Michigan's quarterback to start the 2022 season.

Sort of.

Michigan's head coach announced Saturday that Cade McNamara will start the Week 1 opener against Colorado State. However, J.J. McCarthy will then start the upcoming contest against Hawaii.

Big Ten Network analyst Howard Griffith responded to Harbaugh's unconventional decision.

"I think this is very unusual," Griffith said. "I've never heard of such a thing."

The former NFL fullback wondered if McCarthy would get any playing time in the first game and whether McNamara might see the field when moving to the bench in Week 2.

"This is going to be very interesting," Griffith added. "If he pulls this off, congratulations. But I think this is a very difficult situation not just to put two quarterbacks in, but I think to put your team in as well."

Gerry DiNardo called Harbaugh "a little different." Brock Vereen had an even harsher assessment of the "messy" choice, saying "I hate it."

He's not the only one. Former USC star quarterback Matt Leinart also expressed disdain for the out-of-the-box decision.

It's certainly a fascinating scenario to watch in Michigan's first two games. McNamara will get the first crack under center when the Wolverines host the Rams on Saturday at noon.