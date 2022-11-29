Big Ten Announces Its 2022 Football Coach Of The Year

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Big Ten didn't need to think too hard before determining the conference's Coach of the Year.

As announced Tuesday, the honor unsurprisingly went to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.

The Wolverines enter Saturday's conference championship matchup undefeated after a 45-23 victory over Ohio State. They'll likely rank first or second behind Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten Network highlighted Harbaugh's convincing resume. He led the Wolverines to a 12-0 record for the first time since they won the national title in 1997 despite installing new offensive and defensive coordinators.

They led the FBS in point differential (+326), winning all but one game -- a 19-17 victory over Illinois -- by double digits.

Michigan ranks seventh in scoring and third in points allowed while boasting the FBS' fifth-best rushing offense. Harbaugh's team still bulldozed the Buckeyes in Columbus despite playing most of the game without star running back Blake Corum.

Harbaugh will look to further solidify Michigan's Big Ten dominance by defeating Purdue for the conference crown Saturday. FOX will televise the game at 8 p.m. ET.