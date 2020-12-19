Big Ten Announces Official Attendance Number For Title Game

The Big Ten title game between Ohio State and Northwestern is underway, but it certainly has a different feel this year. There were no ticket sales for the contest, meaning the only people in the stands are the family members of players and coaches on both staffs.

Still, the crowd is doing a solid job staying excited for the two teams. FOX has panned to the stands a few times and done a good job of making it seem like there are more people on-hand for the event than there actually are.

Believe it or not, there are only 1,597 people in Lucas Oil Stadium for the game.

Attendance for today's Big Ten Championship Game: 1,597. Family members of players and coaches are the only fans in attendance today. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, fans of both teams expressed frustration that the field had not been painted for the Big Ten championship game. It has the Indianapolis Colts logos since they have a game on Sunday.

As for the game itself, Northwestern has outplayed Ohio State midway through the second quarter. The Wildcats lead 10-3 and have looked solid on both sides of the ball.

Ohio State, with a win, would likely qualify as one of the four teams for the College Football Playoff. Northwestern, currently ranked No. 14, would certainly bolster its resume with a win over the Buckeyes.

The game is currently airing on FOX.