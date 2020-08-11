Big Ten Coach Shares Troubling Comment From Top Recruit

The Big Ten was the topic of conversation in the sports world yesterday. Even though it hasn’t canceled the 2020 college football season just yet, the conference could be seen in a negative light by future recruits.

According to Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com, an unnamed Big Ten coach shared a message he received from a 2021 recruit. It turns out the recruit wants to go to a conference that “supports football.”

Obviously the Big Ten isn’t responsible for sports being in limbo this fall. However, the Big Ten is receiving the majority of the blame because it’s the first Power Five conference to have one foot out the door regarding this season.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC all seem ready to play football in some capacity this year. If that does happen, we could see recruits choose to go to schools residing in those conferences.

Heard from a Big 10 coach overnight that I've known for 20 years that the conference being blamed for shutting down the sport is already impacting recruiting. One top 2021 target told this coach's staff that he would go to a school in a conference that "supports football". — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) August 11, 2020

Schools like Nebraska and Penn State have flirted with the idea of leaving the Big Ten temporarily if the conference doesn’t play football this year. That might help them when it comes to recruiting.

Most sports fans would love to see college football played this year across all conferences. Unfortunately it’s tough for that to happen this year due to COVID-19.

It might be easy for recruits to get frustrated during these times and place the majority of the blame on the Big Ten, but we’re also going through unprecedented times.

That being said, we’ll see if the 2021 recruiting cycle truly gets hit hard because of this development.