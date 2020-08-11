The Spun

Big Ten Coach Shares Troubling Comment From Top Recruit

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Big Ten was the topic of conversation in the sports world yesterday. Even though it hasn’t canceled the 2020 college football season just yet, the conference could be seen in a negative light by future recruits.

According to Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com, an unnamed Big Ten coach shared a message he received from a 2021 recruit. It turns out the recruit wants to go to a conference that “supports football.”

Obviously the Big Ten isn’t responsible for sports being in limbo this fall. However, the Big Ten is receiving the majority of the blame because it’s the first Power Five conference to have one foot out the door regarding this season.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC all seem ready to play football in some capacity this year. If that does happen, we could see recruits choose to go to schools residing in those conferences.

Schools like Nebraska and Penn State have flirted with the idea of leaving the Big Ten temporarily if the conference doesn’t play football this year. That might help them when it comes to recruiting.

Most sports fans would love to see college football played this year across all conferences. Unfortunately it’s tough for that to happen this year due to COVID-19.

It might be easy for recruits to get frustrated during these times and place the majority of the blame on the Big Ten, but we’re also going through unprecedented times.

That being said, we’ll see if the 2021 recruiting cycle truly gets hit hard because of this development.


