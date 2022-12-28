Big Ten Coaches Asked To Name Favorite Opposing Locker Room

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits with his team during a play review in the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

In honor of the college football bowl season, Big Ten coaches were asked to name the best visiting locker rooms.

The responses were great.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano kicked things off by saying, "I'm not touching that one."

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz replied, "There aren't many of them, quite frankly." He then said Wisconsin has the best visiting locker room in the Big Ten.

Perhaps the best response came from Minnesota's P.J. Fleck, who replied, "Not Purdue."

As for actual answers to the question, it seems like Iowa is the popular choice. Penn State's James Franklin and Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald both went with the Hawkeyes as their answer.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, meanwhile gave the nod to Ohio State.

Here's the clip from the Big Ten Network:

Some coaches, like Jim Harbaugh, did a great job of dancing around the question.

It'll be interesting to see if these answers change by next season.