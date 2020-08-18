Father Of Big Ten Star Flying To Chicago To See The Commissioner

The Big Ten announced last week that football will not be played this fall, but the players, coaches, parents and fans don’t seem to be accepting it.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has created a petition for the Big Ten. He wants the league to reconsider its decision on football.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition reads.

The Big Ten has yet to respond to the petition, but the players, coaches, parents and fans want answers.

One notable parent is taking matters into his own hands. The father of Buckeyes star defensive back Shaun Wade says he’s flying to Chicago to meet with the Big Ten commissioner face to face.

Shaun Wade's dad is flying to Chi town to get answers from Kevin Warren face to face… well done by him. https://t.co/tQ7wWEDeoN — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) August 18, 2020

The Big Ten had every right to postpone the football season, but the conference has not handled things well from a PR perspective.

It’s understandable that players, coaches, parents and fans would want to hear more from the conference’s leaders.