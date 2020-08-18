The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Father Of Big Ten Star Flying To Chicago To See The Commissioner

Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade in the Big Ten Championship Game.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 07: Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 34-21. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten announced last week that football will not be played this fall, but the players, coaches, parents and fans don’t seem to be accepting it.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has created a petition for the Big Ten. He wants the league to reconsider its decision on football.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition reads.

The Big Ten has yet to respond to the petition, but the players, coaches, parents and fans want answers.

One notable parent is taking matters into his own hands. The father of Buckeyes star defensive back Shaun Wade says he’s flying to Chicago to meet with the Big Ten commissioner face to face.

The Big Ten had every right to postpone the football season, but the conference has not handled things well from a PR perspective.

It’s understandable that players, coaches, parents and fans would want to hear more from the conference’s leaders.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.