Big Ten Commissioner Announces Final Decision On Football Season

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has broken his silence on the decision to postpone the 2020 football season until the winter or spring of 2021.

The conference announced last week that the fall football season was being postponed until 2021. Warren gave a brief interview on Big Ten Network regarding the decision, but since then, he hasn’t said much.

During that period of silence, a lot of noise has been coming out of the Big Ten. Most notably, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition, asking the league to let the football teams play. The petition received more than 250,000 signatures.

Warren had not responded to that petition – or the general outcries about the Big Ten season – until now.

Wednesday evening, the Big Ten commissioner released an open letter to the Big Ten community. He made it clear that there was a vote to postpone the season and it will not be revisited.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents & Chancellors (COP/C) was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” the letter reads.

An Open Letter to the Big Ten Communityhttps://t.co/rccZCH1Sj3 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 19, 2020

So, there you go.

The Big Ten Conference will not be revisiting its decision on the football season – or fall sports in general.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, continue to push on.