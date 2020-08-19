Big Ten Commissioner Shares Honest Admission About Decision

The Big Ten announced last week that it was postponing the 2020 football season until winter or spring of 2021. Many of the conference’s players, coaches, parents and fans have since expressed their frustration with both the decision and the way it was communicated.

Kevin Warren, the league’s commissioner, has faced heavy criticism for the way he’s handled the decision. The Big Ten commissioner first canceled the fall season and then failed to provide sincere clarity for his decision.

Wednesday night, Warren attempted to fix that. The Big Ten commissioner released an open letter to the conference.

Warren made it clear that the Big Ten will not be reconsidering its decision.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” the letter reads.

An Open Letter to the Big Ten Communityhttps://t.co/rccZCH1Sj3 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 19, 2020

Warren then spoke with Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. He admitted that he hasn’t been as clear as he needed to be.

“I’ll be the first one to admit, I was not as clear as I should have been. That’s why I felt it was important that I write this letter to explain it,” he told Thamel.

Kevin Warren to @YahooSports: "I’ll be the first one to admit, I was not as clear as I should have been. That’s why I felt it was important that I write this letter to explain it." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2020

Big Ten fans still aren’t satisfied, though.

“Newsflash Kevin- that letter said little besides we made a decision and we are not changing it – let’s see what FOIA uncovers as sunlight is always the best disinfectant,” one fan responded.

“It still didn’t really clear things up. What is he and the rest of conference so afraid of in their data that they can’t release it to the public?” another fan responded.

“Nothing demonstrates leadership and clarity more than a letter that took 8 days to write,” one added.

So, while the Big Ten appears to have finalized its decision, those who support the conference remain frustrated. It’s tough to see that changing anytime soon, too.