Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If He's Open To Playoff Expansion

Just in case you weren't sure, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren made it clear this morning where he stands on the topic of College Football Playoff expansion.

Speaking at the opening of conference media days in Indianapolis, Warren stated he is "100 %" in favor of expanding the playoff field.

The College Football Playoff has consisted of four teams since its inception nearly a decade ago.

At one point, there was hope that an agreement on an enlarged CFP bracket would have happened by now, but talks cooled down and in February, it was voted on that the field would remain at four teams through 2025.

The expectation around college football still seems to be that expansion will happen eventually, perhaps after this next round of conference realignment is complete.

If the sport moves further toward "superconferences," as many expect, it will undoubtedly affect how the playoff will be structured in 2026 and beyond.