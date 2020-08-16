Justin Fields wants to play football this fall and he’s started a petition in attempts to make that happen.

The star Ohio State quarterback started a petition for the Big Ten Conference on Sunday morning. The petition has more than 150,000 signatures as of 5:45 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penality or repercussion,” the petition reads.

The Big Ten is reportedly “aware” of the petition started by Fields. Unsurprisingly, the league has “no comment” as of now.

#B1G is aware of Justin Fields' (@justnfields) petition but has no comment at this time, per league spokesman. Fields' #WeWantToPlay petition has topped 150,000 signatures in six and a half hours. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 16, 2020

The Big Ten has every right to postpone football until 2021. It very well might be the smart decision.

However, the league has definitely not handled the messaging well. It’s certainly fair for the league’s players and coaches to demand answers from the conference.

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19. We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!” the petition says.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

With more than 150,000 signatures, the Big Ten is probably going to have to respond at some point.

Right now, though, the league is staying quiet.