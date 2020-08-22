Big Ten Fans Are Furious With Latest Report About The Decision

Big Ten fans are furious with the latest report about their conference’s decision to postpone the football season until 2021.

On Saturday, the Omaha World Herald reported that every athletic director in the conference was in favor of trying to play football this fall. However, the conference’s presidents, chancellors and athletic director opted to postpone it.

The Big Ten’s athletic directors reportedly weren’t even in the meeting when the decision was made.

Warren was aware, for example, that every Big Ten athletic director was in favor of playing a fall football season. Moos said he, Ohio State’s, Penn State’s and Michigan’s A.D.s pushed hardest, but there was unanimous agreement, Moos said, in wanting to play. “He knew where we were coming from, and he was the messenger to the presidents and chancellors,” Moos said.

Moos, Nebraska’s athletic director, has been among the most-outspoken in reaction to the Big Ten’s decision.

"The commissioner was operating in silos, and the silos weren’t connected." There's a reason why Big Ten ADs were frustrated with Kevin Warren. A deeper look at a fragmented process – and why it won't happen againhttps://t.co/5y2NelTDVF #Huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 22, 2020

Big Ten fans have been upset with the decision since the start and this latest report is not helping ease the pain.

“Many people in much less consequential positions have been fired for much smaller screwups than how this was handled,” one fan tweeted.

“The more information the worse it sounds,” another fan added.

“How do you let a team like Ohio State sit at home and not have a word to say. We are competing for a national championship and he ruined that. Ruined a great team and kids!!” another fan added.

While the Big Ten and Pac-12 sit at home, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will attempt to play. Their seasons are scheduled to begin in mid-September.