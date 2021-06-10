Big Ten Fans Not Happy With Bob Bowlsby’s Comment

The latest proposal for the College Football Playoff has been the No. 1 topic for sports fans this Thursday afternoon due to its unique format.

According to Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the current proposal for the College Football Playoff would include 12 teams with the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving byes. The other eight teams would compete in opening round games that would take place on the home team’s campus.

On-campus games for the College Football Playoff would add another layer of intrigue to the sport, but unfortunately the quarterfinals would take place at neutral sites.

When asked why quarterfinal games wouldn’t be played on different campuses, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said “I’m not sure playing in East Lansing on Jan. 7 is a really good idea.”

That comment from Bowlsby has ruffled some feathers, as several Big Ten analysts have fired back at him on social media.

“That [Bowlsby’s comment] I disagree with,” Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors tweeted. “Not sure why that’s any different from playing first-round games in December.”

Hope does bring up a great point. Why can Michigan State hypothetically host a first-round game at the end of December but not at the start of January?

Bowlsby might very well be protecting his teams in the Big 12 with this remark. However, he had to know he’d receive a negative response for that comment about East Lansing.