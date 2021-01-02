Big Ten Fans Weren’t Happy With Chris Fowler’s Comment

New Year’s Day turned out to be just what the Big Ten ordered as two of its marquee programs found huge wins in their respective bowl games.

First up, Northwestern dominated Auburn in in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats capped off a remarkable season that included a run to the Big Ten title game.

Just a few hours later, Ohio State shocked the college football world is a truly dominant performance against Clemson. The Buckeyes clinched their spot in the national title game with the win.

During Ohio State’s win over Clemson, ESPN’s Chris Fowler made comment that had Big Ten fans angry. According to Jason Priestas of Eleven Warriors, Fowler said it was a down year for the Big Ten.

He wasn’t too happy about that.

Here's the thing, Chris Fowler. It wasn't a down year for the Big Ten. The perennial powers might have sucked, but Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State are all excellent football teams — Jason Priestas (@priestas) January 2, 2021

“Here’s the thing, Chris Fowler. It wasn’t a down year for the Big Ten. The perennial powers might have sucked, but Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State are all excellent football teams,” he said on Twitter.

Northwestern and Indiana both delivered surprising seasons led by stout defenses. Iowa started the season with a two-game losing streak, but was dominant after that as well.

Premier programs like Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin didn’t have their best years, which led to the narrative of the Big Ten having a “down” year.

On New Year’s Day, the Big Ten proved that was incorrect with dominant victories over the SEC and ACC respectively.