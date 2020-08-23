4 Schools Reportedly ‘Pushed Hardest’ For Big Ten To Play

Four schools reportedly pushed the hardest for the Big Ten to play football this fall.

The conference announced earlier this month that all fall sports – including football – were being pushed back until 2021. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren reiterated this week that the football decision was a final one.

“The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,” the letter from Warren to the Big Ten Conference said.

According to a new report from the Omaha World Herald, every Big Ten athletic director was in favor of playing this fall. There were reportedly four schools pushing the hardest to play, too.

(Nebraska AD Bill) Moos said he, Ohio State’s, Penn State’s and Michigan’s A.D.s pushed hardest, but there was unanimous agreement, Moos said, in wanting to play.

Nebraska’s AD said that none of the conference’s athletic directors were in the meeting that decided the football season’s fate. The conference ADs were represented at the meeting by Commissioner Warren.

“He knew where we were coming from, and he was the messenger to the presidents and chancellors,” Moos said.

Unfortunately for the Big Ten’s athletic directors, the conference’s presidents and chancellors went in a different direction.

Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are getting ready to play.