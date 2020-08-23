Prominent Attorney Explains His Motive With The Big Ten Conference

The Big Ten Conference isn’t playing football this fall, but those in support of the players aren’t giving up just yet.

While the conference’s commissioner, Kevin Warren, has reiterated that the decision is a final one, people are still in search of answers.

Among those people is Tom Mars. The prominent attorney, who has helped several notable transfers gain immediate eligibility, has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The attorney filed the request with Michigan State University. Mars is asking for all documents pertaining to the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the football season.

Mars explained his motive in an interview with Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.

“If nothing else, the football players in the B1G deserve a better explanation than what they commissioner said in the uninformative message he ironically described as an ‘Open Letter,’” Mars said. “It would be a mistake for the schools to engage in their typical stonewalling in responding to my FOIA requests. After all, I won’t just give the players, their parents and the sportswriters whatever responsive records the schools provide. At the risk of sounding cynical, I’ll also share the predictable letters the schools will send me in the next week setting forth their best efforts at evasion and delay.

“This isn’t my first rodeo with state universities that might try to avoid the requirements of state FOIA laws because the requested records involve athletics. I’d like to think the B1G public schools won’t follow that familiar patterns, but we’ll find out soon enough.”

For people asking what’s the point, attorney Tom Mars on his Big Ten FOIA filings. “If nothing else, the football players in the Big 10 deserve a better explanation……” pic.twitter.com/J6Guy5C7Gs — angelique (@chengelis) August 22, 2020

It will be extremely interesting to see what comes of Mars’ FOIA request.

The latest reports suggest that every Big Ten athletic director was in favor of playing this fall. This means that the decision was ultimately made by Warren and the school presidents/chancellors.

Were any of them in favor of playing? We could find out through Mars’ request.