Big Ten Football Fans Had 1 Main Thought On Saturday

Big Ten football fans had one main thought while watching the college football games on Saturday.

The conference is almost back to play. The Big Ten will open its 2020 college football season next week.

Saturday, the thought for Big Ten football fans was simple: One. More. Week.

Simply put, the conference’s fans cannot wait to see their teams back on the field. Now, they’re less than one week away from that happening.

Ohio State, unsurprisingly, will enter the 2020 regular season as the clear favorite. The Buckeyes have an absolutely loaded roster.

Urban Meyer spoke of Ohio State’s talent level on Saturday.

“First of all, it’s an NFL roster. I sat there going through, every player on their roster, offense, defense, will be in the NFL. Think about that,” Meyer said on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. “The only question is the secondary. You have Josh Proctor, Cam Brown, Sevyn Banks. Young players, highly recruited players replacing high draft picks in the NFL. That’s the only question mark.

“I think, as long as they stay healthy — the only thing that concerns Ohio State is Covid[-19]. That’s the only thing that can slow that team down.”

Ohio State is set to open the 2020 season on Saturday against Nebraska.