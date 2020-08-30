Big Ten Football Fans Were Not Happy On Saturday Night

Big Ten football fans were not very happy on Saturday night as the 2020 college football season officially got underway.

The first college football game of the 2020 season took place on Saturday night. Austin Peay took on Central Arkansas in a nationally televised-contest on ESPN.

The game was a good one. The first play from scrimmage went for a 75-yard touchdown. Central Arkansas went on to win the game, defeating Austin Peay, 24-17, to open the season with a win.

The Big Ten, of course, will not be playing college football this fall. Well, not anytime soon this fall, anyway.

Big Ten football fans were not happy on Twitter as college football started without them on Saturday night. They don’t understand why someone like Austin Peay and Central Arkansas can play, but Ohio State and Michigan cannot.

Big Ten fans trying to figure out what is happening on their TV right now pic.twitter.com/IGDwj0ZCqN — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2020

It wasn’t just the fans who were upset. Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth tweeted the following:

“Soo why can everyone, but the big ten and pac-12 play?” he wrote.

Soo why can everyone, but the big ten and pac-12 play?🤣🤣🤣 — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) August 30, 2020

It’s fair for Big Ten fans to be upset with their conference’s decision. However, a game being played in late August doesn’t really prove anything either way. The Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors made their decision because they did not feel it was safe to hold a three-month season this fall.

If we get to October and November and the rest of the college football season is going smoothly, the Big Ten bashing can occur then.