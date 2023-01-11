Big Ten Football Program Investigating Hazing Allegation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Northwestern is launching an investigation into a hazing allegation within the football program.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the university hired independent attorney Maggie Hickey to lead the inquiry. The school said it learned of the accusation following the 2022 season.

"While we do not yet know whether the allegations are true, hazing is prohibited by university policy, and we take these claims seriously," Northwestern's statement said. "The health, safety and well-being of our students is the first priority. The inquiry is in its very early stages and will be rigorously fair to everyone in this process."

While Northwestern didn't provide any information about the allegation, the school said Hickey will likely speak to players, coaches, and staff.

This wouldn't be the first hazing incident involving Northwestern.

In 2018, basketball player Jordan Hankins died by suicide after enduring severe hazing when pledging to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in 2016. Her mother filed a federal lawsuit claiming the sophomore "was subjected to physical abuse including paddling, verbal abuse, mental abuse, financial exploitation, sleep deprivation, items being thrown and dumped on her, and other forms of hazing intended to humiliate and demean her."