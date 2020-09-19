Big Ten Officially Releases 2020 Football Schedule

This past Wednesday, the Big Ten officially reversed course, voting to start its fall football season in late October. Saturday morning, the league finally released each team’s schedule for the coming campaign.

The Big Ten officially released the schedule during FOX’s college football pregame show. The season is set to start on October 24 and it will conclude on December 19.

As noted earlier this week, the league will be playing an eight-game schedule with an add-on game on December 19 based on league standings. The Big Ten championship will also take place that day. The College Football Playoff selection committee will then meet on December 20.

Without further ado, here are the schedules for all 14 teams in the Big Ten for the coming season. There’s no word yet on whether any of these will be Friday night games.

The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020

Ohio State

10/24: Nebraska

10/31: at Penn State

11/7: Rutgers

11/14: at Maryland

11/21: Indiana

11/28: at Illinois

12/5: at Michigan State

12/12: Michigan

Michigan

10/24: at Minnesota

10/31: Michigan State

11/7: at Indiana

11/14: Wisconsin

11/21: at Rutgers

11/28: Penn State

12/5: Maryland

12/12: at Ohio State

Michigan State

10/24: Rutgers

10/31: at Michigan

11/7: at Iowa

11/14: Indiana

11/21: at Maryland

11/28: Northwestern

12/5: Ohio State

12/12: at Penn State

Penn State

10/24: at Indiana

10/31: Ohio State

11/7: Maryland

11/14: at Nebraska

11/21: Iowa

11/28: at Michigan

12/5: at Rutgers

12/12: Michigan State

Rutgers

10/24: at Michigan State

10/31: Indiana

11/7: at Ohio State

11/14: Illinois

11/21: Michigan

11/28: at Purdue

12/5: Penn State

12/12: at Maryland

Indiana

10/24: Penn State

10/31: at Rutgers

11/7: Michigan

11/14: at Michigan State

11/21: at Ohio State

11/28: Maryland

12/5: at Wisconsin

12/12: Purdue

Maryland

10/24: at Northwestern

10/31: Minnesota

11/7: at Penn State

11/14: Ohio State

11/21: Michigan State

11/28: at Indiana

12/5: at Michigan

12/12: Rutgers

Nebraska

10/24: at Ohio State

10/31: Wisconsin

11/7: at Northwestern

11/14: Penn State

11/21: Illinois

11/28: at Iowa

12/5: at Purdue

12/12: Minnesota

Wisconsin

10/24: Illinois

10/31: at Nebraska

11/7: Purdue

11/14: at Michigan

11/21: at Northwestern

11/28: Minnesota

12/5: Indiana

12/12: at Iowa

Iowa

10/24: at Purdue

10/31: Northwestern

11/7: Michigan State

11/14: at Minnesota

11/21: at Penn State

11/28: Nebraska

12/5: at Illinois

12/12: Wisconsin

Illinois

10/24: at Wisconsin

10/31: Purdue

11/7: Minnesota

11/14: at Rutgers

11/21: at Nebraska

11/28: Ohio State

12/5: Iowa

12/12: at Northwestern

Northwestern

10/24: Maryland

10/31: at Iowa

11/7: Nebraska

11/14: at Purdue

11/21: Wisconsin

11/28: at Michigan State

12/5: at Minnesota

12/12: Illinois

Minnesota

10/24: Michigan

10/31: at Maryland

11/7: at Illinois

11/14: Iowa

11/21: Purdue

11/28: at Wisconsin

12/5: Northwestern

12/12: at Nebraska

Purdue

10/24: Iowa

10/31: at Illinois

11/7: at Wisconsin

11/14: Northwestern

11/21: at Minnesota

11/28: Rutgers

12/5: Nebraska

12/12: at Indiana