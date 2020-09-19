Big Ten Officially Releases 2020 Football Schedule

This past Wednesday, the Big Ten officially reversed course, voting to start its fall football season in late October. Saturday morning, the league finally released each team’s schedule for the coming campaign.
The Big Ten officially released the schedule during FOX’s college football pregame show. The season is set to start on October 24 and it will conclude on December 19.
As noted earlier this week, the league will be playing an eight-game schedule with an add-on game on December 19 based on league standings. The Big Ten championship will also take place that day. The College Football Playoff selection committee will then meet on December 20.
Without further ado, here are the schedules for all 14 teams in the Big Ten for the coming season. There’s no word yet on whether any of these will be Friday night games.
The Big Ten Conference announced today the schedule for the 2020 football season, including an eight-game Conference-only schedule starting the weekend of October 24 plus a ninth game for all 14 teams during a newly created Big Ten Champions Week the weekend of December 19. pic.twitter.com/jaDXMhh2C8
— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 19, 2020
Ohio State
10/24: Nebraska
10/31: at Penn State
11/7: Rutgers
11/14: at Maryland
11/21: Indiana
11/28: at Illinois
12/5: at Michigan State
12/12: Michigan
Michigan
10/24: at Minnesota
10/31: Michigan State
11/7: at Indiana
11/14: Wisconsin
11/21: at Rutgers
11/28: Penn State
12/5: Maryland
12/12: at Ohio State
Michigan State
10/24: Rutgers
10/31: at Michigan
11/7: at Iowa
11/14: Indiana
11/21: at Maryland
11/28: Northwestern
12/5: Ohio State
12/12: at Penn State
Penn State
10/24: at Indiana
10/31: Ohio State
11/7: Maryland
11/14: at Nebraska
11/21: Iowa
11/28: at Michigan
12/5: at Rutgers
12/12: Michigan State
Rutgers
10/24: at Michigan State
10/31: Indiana
11/7: at Ohio State
11/14: Illinois
11/21: Michigan
11/28: at Purdue
12/5: Penn State
12/12: at Maryland
Indiana
10/24: Penn State
10/31: at Rutgers
11/7: Michigan
11/14: at Michigan State
11/21: at Ohio State
11/28: Maryland
12/5: at Wisconsin
12/12: Purdue
Maryland
10/24: at Northwestern
10/31: Minnesota
11/7: at Penn State
11/14: Ohio State
11/21: Michigan State
11/28: at Indiana
12/5: at Michigan
12/12: Rutgers
Nebraska
10/24: at Ohio State
10/31: Wisconsin
11/7: at Northwestern
11/14: Penn State
11/21: Illinois
11/28: at Iowa
12/5: at Purdue
12/12: Minnesota
Wisconsin
10/24: Illinois
10/31: at Nebraska
11/7: Purdue
11/14: at Michigan
11/21: at Northwestern
11/28: Minnesota
12/5: Indiana
12/12: at Iowa
Iowa
10/24: at Purdue
10/31: Northwestern
11/7: Michigan State
11/14: at Minnesota
11/21: at Penn State
11/28: Nebraska
12/5: at Illinois
12/12: Wisconsin
Illinois
10/24: at Wisconsin
10/31: Purdue
11/7: Minnesota
11/14: at Rutgers
11/21: at Nebraska
11/28: Ohio State
12/5: Iowa
12/12: at Northwestern
Northwestern
10/24: Maryland
10/31: at Iowa
11/7: Nebraska
11/14: at Purdue
11/21: Wisconsin
11/28: at Michigan State
12/5: at Minnesota
12/12: Illinois
Minnesota
10/24: Michigan
10/31: at Maryland
11/7: at Illinois
11/14: Iowa
11/21: Purdue
11/28: at Wisconsin
12/5: Northwestern
12/12: at Nebraska
Purdue
10/24: Iowa
10/31: at Illinois
11/7: at Wisconsin
11/14: Northwestern
11/21: at Minnesota
11/28: Rutgers
12/5: Nebraska
12/12: at Indiana