The Big Ten Is Reportedly Expected To Have Another Vote Soon

The Big Ten voted last month to postpone the 2020 college football season until 2021. Now, the conference might be on the verge of another vote.

Bucknuts of 247Sports is reporting that the Big Ten is expected to have another vote on the football season. That vote could come as early as Friday.

Dave Biddle shared the news on Twitter.

“Bucknuts has learned that the Big Ten is expected to vote as early at this Friday on whether to have a fall football season,” he reported.

News of the Big Ten’s rumored vote comes a day after President Trump revealed he had a phone call with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

“Had a very productive conversation with Kevin Warren, Commissioner of the Big Ten Conference, about immediately starting up Big Ten football,” Trump tweeted. “Would be good (great!) for everyone – Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”

The White House is reportedly working with the Big Ten Conference to potentially provide the league with access to rapid, daily tests. A 15-minute COVID-19 test is expected to be available on a large scale by October. This could allow the Big Ten to play in a safe manner.

Of course, nothing has been finalized yet. The Big Ten’s presidents will still need to have a majority vote in favor of football being played. Only three school presidents reportedly voted to play last time.

Stay tuned.