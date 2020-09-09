The Big Ten Will Reportedly Hold Another Vote On Football Soon

The Big Ten’s 2020-21 football season remains in limbo.

The conference announced in early August that the 2020 fall season was being postponed until 2021. However, recent reports have indicated that a season could start sooner than that, perhaps in November.

There’s been a lot of speculation about a new vote being held by the Big Ten’s presidents and chancellors. Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune is hearing the vote could happen soon, perhaps on Sunday or Monday.

Just learned re: timing of the B1G vote … will be this weekend “at the earliest” … Sun or Mon possible https://t.co/HBZmxYmhF7 — Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) September 9, 2020

Dan Patrick reported on Tuesday that the Big Ten just doesn’t have enough teams willing to play right now. The veteran sports radio host is hearing that six schools aren’t willing to play.

“There is still a pushback from the medical community in the Big Ten to not play,” Patrick said. “And I was told they simply don’t have enough teams to play. I was told The Michigan teams not going to play, Illinois teams Illinois/Northwestern not going to play, Maryland’s not going to play and Rutgers probably won’t play.”

Big Ten Football Update: "They simply don't have enough teams to play. I was told The Michigan teams not going to play, Illinois teams Illinois/Northwestern not going to play, Maryland's not going to play and Rutgers probably won't play." pic.twitter.com/DP0QKIUYT8 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 8, 2020

The Big Ten reportedly needs at least nine teams to play in order to get to the needed 60 percent threshold in the conference.

The ACC and Big 12, meanwhile, are scheduled to begin play this weekend (though some games have been pushed back due to outbreaks). The SEC is set to begin its season later this month.