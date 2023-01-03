Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season.

May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from Oklahoma spent the season fourth on Iowa's depth chart behind Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joey Labas.

Padilla also entered the transfer portal, but the Hawkeyes landed former Michigan starter Cade McNamara.

Petras, Iowa's starter for the last three seasons, tore his rotator cuff in the final regular-season game. He plans to return to the team to mentor McNamara as more of a player-coach.

That left May as the second-stringer for the Music City Bowl. He still sat behind fellow freshman Labas, who posted 139 yards and a touchdown in his Hawkeyes debut.

Iowa concluded an 8-5 season with a 21-0 win over Kentucky on New Year's Eve.