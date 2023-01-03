Big Ten Freshman Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
Another college quarterback could change schools this offseason.
According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Carson May has entered the transfer portal. The three-star recruit didn't play as a true freshman at Iowa this season.
May was the 31st-ranked quarterback in last year's incoming class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 passer from Oklahoma spent the season fourth on Iowa's depth chart behind Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joey Labas.
Padilla also entered the transfer portal, but the Hawkeyes landed former Michigan starter Cade McNamara.
Petras, Iowa's starter for the last three seasons, tore his rotator cuff in the final regular-season game. He plans to return to the team to mentor McNamara as more of a player-coach.
That left May as the second-stringer for the Music City Bowl. He still sat behind fellow freshman Labas, who posted 139 yards and a touchdown in his Hawkeyes debut.
Iowa concluded an 8-5 season with a 21-0 win over Kentucky on New Year's Eve.