Big Ten Head Coach Reviewing Tunnel Procedures For Michigan

Following last Saturday's incident inside Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Greg Schiano addressed safety issues before Rutgers hosts the Wolverines.

During Monday's press conference (h/t On3 Sports), the Scarlet Knights head coach said he isn't worried about his team getting into any off-field altercations in Piscataway.

"I witnessed the same thing, so I understand the question," Schiano said. "We’ve never had an incident that I know of. At least when I’ve been here we’ve never had an incident. I think our guys do a great job of who goes when, and it’s all very controlled."

Like The Big House, SHI Stadium has one tunnel for both teams. Schiano believes that will eventually change.

"There will be a day when we have two tunnels. I'm not worried about that," he said. "But right now this is the way we're built so this is the way we'll do it. But we have a plan, that's for sure."

Video emerged of multiple Michigan State players swinging at two Michigan players inside the stadium tunnel after Saturday's game. One of the Wolverines players, defensive back Gemon Green, hired an attorney and plans to press criminal charges.

Green suffered a concussion while Ja’Den McBurrows broke his nose. They're both questionable for Saturday's game at Rutgers, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET.