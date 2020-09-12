Big Ten Insider Names 1 Key Figure In Return To Play Saga

The Big Ten’s 2020 football season remains on hold, though that could reportedly change in the coming days.

According to multiple reports, the Big Ten is expected to re-vote on the football season in the next 72 hours. An official decision on a fall season could come early next week.

The Big Ten voted in August to postpone the football season until 2021. However, there’s been a major push to play this fall, with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC kicking off this month.

Now, the conference could reportedly change its minds.

“The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step,” Pete Thamel reports.

What’s changed since August?

ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg reports that Dr. Jim Borchers, Ohio State’s team physician, has been a “significant figure” in the return to play push.

“League sources tell me they’re very impressed with Borchers. His voice and those of other doctors key tomorrow,” he reports.

If the Big Ten approves a re-start plan, it’s possible the football season could kick off in mid-to-late October. Multiple dates are being thrown around, though obviously nothing is official yet.

The next 72 hours will be huge.