Big Ten Insider Says There’s 1 ‘Earliest Possible’ Start Date

The Big Ten Conference might be on the verge of changing its mind regarding the football season.

Multiple reports have indicated that the league’s presidents and chancellors are set to meet on Sunday to discuss the season. A sub committee was reportedly briefed by medical personnel on Saturday and that meeting was successful. The Big Ten’s 14 presidents and chancellors will all be given that information in a meeting on Sunday.

If the Big Ten leaders like what they hear, they could re-vote on the 2020 college football season. The league voted in August to postpone the season until 2021.

Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports that there is one “earliest possible” start date for the Big Ten season. It’s in mid-October.

From his report:

What could Big Ten football in the fall look like? That’s still not clear. The earliest possible date, according to sources, would be Oct. 17. But there are other potential start dates as well, including Oct. 24. The Oct. 17 start date would theoretically allow the Big Ten to participate in the College Football Playoff. It would allow an eight-game football season, which would include a bye week, that culminates on Dec. 19 with the Big Ten championship game. The league’s television partners have long been onboard with the Big Ten playing earlier to allow more inventory. And the Big Ten title game is a powerful motivator, as its one of the league’s most valuable pieces of inventory.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on Saturday that he feels a mid-October start is necessary.

“I don’t know if there’s an exact date, but certainly I think we need to try to get going by mid-October to get into the conversations in the College Football Playoff,” Day said on College GameDay. “But again, it’s first things first: Let’s just make sure that we can figure out a way to do this safely and then we’ll tackle that next.”

The Big Ten might be on the verge of figuring out to do a season safely. It should be an interesting day in the conference.