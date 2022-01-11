Big Ten Is Announcing A New Football Schedule Tomorrow

The 2021 college football season is officially in the books following Georgia’s impressive performance against Alabama in the national title game.

The Bulldogs used a dominant fourth quarter to take down Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide by a final score of 33-18. With the title game in the rearview, it’s officially time to look at the 2022 season.

For fans of the Big Ten, there is some good news. It won’t take fans long to learn the schedules for their respective teams. In fact, the Big Ten plans to announce the schedules in less than 24 hours.

“Big Ten will announce a revised 2022 football schedule at 11 am CT Wednesday on BTN,” Big Ten insider Jeremy Werner reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Big Ten will announce a revised 2022 football schedule at 11 am CT Wednesday on BTN. “The updated schedule will be announced on B1G Today and accounts for alterations made during the 2020 football season.” — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 11, 2022

“The updated schedule will be announced on B1G Today and accounts for alterations made during the 2020 football season,” the conference said in a statement via Werner.

Entering the 2021 season, Ohio State was the heavy favorite to win the conference. However, the Michigan Wolverines shocked the football world by defeating the Buckeyes during the regular season.

Michigan then took down Iowa in the Big Ten title game before falling to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

Who will win the conference in 2022?