Big Ten’s Official Vote On Football Season Has Been Revealed

The Big Ten has revealed its official vote tally on the football season in the wake of the lawsuit filed by Nebraska players.

Eight Huskers football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten, attempting to get the league to reverse its decision on the season. The Big Ten announced in early August that the football season – along with the rest of fall sports – would not be played until 2021.

Brant Banks, Brig Banks, Alante Brown, Jackson Hannah, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, and Garrett Snodgrass released a 13-page complaint.

“Our Clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision,” attorney Mike Flood, who is representing the group, told the Omaha World-Herald. “Sadly, these student-athletes have no other recourse than filing a lawsuit against their conference.”

The vote details have now been released.

The Big Ten has confirmed that a vote on the football season took place. The vote was 11-3 in favor of canceling the football season.

Nebraska is most likely one of the schools to vote in favor of a football season. Iowa is another school that was reportedly pushing for a season. Ohio State could be the third school based on how the Buckeyes have responded to the Big Ten’s decision. However, that does not appear to be official.

The Big Ten is currently planning for a football season to start sometime in January, according to the latest reports.

College football has kicked off elsewhere in the country, with the ACC, Big 12 and SEC scheduled to begin play in September.