The Big Ten Officially Kicks Off Next Week: Here’s The Schedule

If you’re a fan of a Big Ten school, it’s been an agonizing few weeks watching the SEC, ACC and Big 12 play college football. But we’re now just under one week away from the B1G getting involved.

This Friday, October 23, we’ll finally get to see some Big Ten football. The schedule kicks off with Illinois taking on Wisconsin Friday night at 8:00 PM ET.

All other Big Ten teams will be in action on Saturday. FOX’s big Noon game will be Nebraska taking on Ohio State. The night will finish up with two games – Michigan against Minnesota and Maryland against Northwestern.

Here’s the entire schedule so you can plan accordingly:

Friday, October 23

8:00 PM ET: Illinois at Wisconsin

Saturday, October 24

Noon ET: Nebraska at Ohio State

Noon ET: Rutgers at Michigan State

3:30 PM ET: Penn State at Indiana

3:30 PM ET: Iowa at Purdue

7:30 PM ET: Michigan at Minnesota

7:30 PM ET: Maryland at Northwestern

Heading into the season, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin are expected to be contenders and factor into the College Football Playoff race.

Big Ten football is just one week away.