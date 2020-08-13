Anonymous AD Has Brutally Honest Comment On Big Ten, Pac-12

The commissioners of the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have been getting criticized heavily by their fan bases (and their players) in the wake of their decisions on fall sports.

The two Power 5 conferences announced on Tuesday that football will not be played this fall. Both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have delayed the season until 2021, at the earliest.

Their respective conferences do not appear to be happy with the decisions. Fans and players have been calling out the Big Ten and the Pac-12 on Twitter.

One anonymous Power 5 athletic director doesn’t seem to be happy with the move, either. The AD had a brutally honest comment on Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott.

Power 5 AD on Big Ten & Pac-12 canceling fall football: “You’ve got one pro guy with no background in the industry in Kevin Warren and a guy in Larry Scott who acts like he’s smarter than everyone else. We’re supposed to be about the players. This isn’t about the players.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 11, 2020

The three other Power 5 conferences – the ACC, Big 12 and SEC – remain committed to playing football this fall. All three conferences have updated their schedules to begin later in September.

Of course, that could change before the season gets here.