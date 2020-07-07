Big Ten President Shares When Football Decision Is Expected

Whatever the ultimate decision will be on the 2020 college football season, it will have to be made soon. That much is clear.

The choice is either play in the fall, as scheduled, or move the season to the spring. On Monday, new Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway addressed this issue, telling reporters that he expects a final decision from the Big Ten in the next two weeks.

“The (conference) council of presidents and chancellors are in intense conversations about this,” Holloway explained. “We will be following the guidance of the conference, and we are certainly keeping a close eye on how things develop with [scheduled re-starts in the NBA and Major League Baseball]. More information on that front will be coming out very soon. If I had to guess, within two weeks there will be a final declaration.”

Holloway’s comments came on the same day that Rutgers announced it will conduct much of its Fall 2020 semester remotely, with limited in-person learning and on-campus living available. Despite this announcement, the university said it will defer to state and Big Ten guidelines in regards to fall sports.

Rutgers football is expected to open the 2020 season at home against Monmouth on September 5.

Big Ten programs have been back on campus since last month, conducting voluntary workouts.

However, training camps are set to begin at the end of July, which is why Holloway is correct that firm, important decisions must be made soon.