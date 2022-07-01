Big Ten Reportedly Waiting To Hear From 1 Major Program

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 25: A general view of the opening kick-off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium on September 25, 2010 in South Bend, Indiana. Stanford defeated Notre Dame 37-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Notre Dame has the Big Ten's full attention as Pac-12 programs Oregon and Washington scramble to leave the conference.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big Ten is holding off on adding either Oregon or Washington to the conference for now. It's, instead, waiting on the Fighting Irish.

There are rumors circulating that Notre Dame could soon go from independent to a conference - the only question is which one? The Big Ten makes plenty of sense.

The Ducks and Huskies, meanwhile, will have to await a decision by Notre Dame before they get any answers from the Big Ten. Ouch.

"Sources: Oregon and Washington have been told by @bigten that it is standing pat for now. Waiting on a decision by Notre Dame," said Dodd.

This likely all comes down to the math.

If Notre Dame says yes and joins the Big Ten, the conference would be at an uneven number (17).

Seeing that it'd likely want to get to an even 18 or maybe even 20, adding Oregon and then potentially Washington and Stanford would likely be the move.

If Notre Dame says no and stays independent, the Big Ten then may look to add Oregon and Washington to grow its geographical brand.

The Fighting Irish are the next domino to fall. ND's decision will impact the futures of Oregon, Washington and potentially Stanford.