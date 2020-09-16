Big Ten Unveils Surprise Scheduling Decision That Fans Will Love

The Big Ten is now slated to start its fall football season on October 23 and finish up on December 19. Wednesday, Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez revealed that the league has a cool idea for how to complete the year.

In order to both play a ninth conference game and declare a league champion, the Big Ten will be having all of its teams play on December 19 – not just the winners of each division.

How will it work? The top team in the East will play the top team in the West for the title. The No. 2 team in the East will play the No. 3 team in the West, etc. So yes, there will be a game for the worst two teams in the league as well.

That final game should help with television deals and bowl eligibility. It’s also an interesting idea that most fans seem on board for.

Barry Alvarez says: "We will play 8 games plus 1." Unique championship week. Teams from East and West will match up and play (second place vs. second place, etc.) w/ the championship game played after. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) September 16, 2020

With the College Football Playoff selection committee set to make its final decision on December 20, December 19 is the last day the league can use to schedule games.

If the system were in place last year, we would have had Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Penn State vs. Minnesota, Michigan vs. Iowa, Indiana vs. Illinois, Michigan State vs. Purdue, Maryland vs. Nebraska and Rutgers vs. Northwestern.

It’ll be interesting to see if it’s an idea with potential in a post-pandemic world as well. We’re just over a month away from Big Ten football.