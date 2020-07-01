2 Major Conferences Reportedly ‘Oppose’ Spring College Football

College football is currently slated to take place this fall, but there are so many moving parts when it comes to playing in the middle of a pandemic. Over the past 24 hours there has been some conversations about a potential season taking place in the fall.

The United States isn’t on track to have a vaccine for the coronavirus until the end of 2020 at the absolute earliest. That means sports leagues will have to rely on constant testing and players following proper health guidelines.

If that’s simply too much for the NCAA to handle this fall, perhaps a college football season in the spring would allow schools to get a jump on better protocols. However, not every major conference is exactly thrilled with the idea of playing in the spring.

According to ESPN reporter Andrea Adelson, the Big Ten are SEC are opposed to a spring season. Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour went as far as to call this idea a “last resort.”

Lots of chatter on here about a spring season. Heard this week the SEC/Big Ten were opposed. So it's no surprise to see this via @CFBHeather https://t.co/ofGkk1w2kv — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) July 1, 2020

Playing football in the spring means programs miss out on spring camp for a second-straight year. Some may argue it’s also too close to the start of next season.

When push comes to show, athletic directors would rather have a college football season in any capacity than none at all. The sport generates too much revenue for schools to just cancel it.

Training camp is set to begin in August, so Division I schools are officially on the clock. Whatever decision is made regarding the season will certainly spark an interesting debate.