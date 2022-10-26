Big Ten Tight End Announces He's Retiring From Football

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 16: A general view from the end zone during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers on October 16, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Indiana tight end Sam Daugstrup had unfortunate news to announce on Wednesday. He's retiring from football due to multiple injuries.

Daugstrup, a member of the Hoosiers' 2020 recruiting class, was a three-year football letterwinner at St. Ignatius High School.

In his retirement letter, Daugstrup pointed out that he has suffered a torn ACL four times. As a result, it's in his best interest to stop playing football.

With that said, Daugstrup will never forget all the good times he had on the gridiron.

"I've played football ever since I can remember and have not regretted it once, and still don't," Daugstrup said. "This game has taught me so much about life and has formed relationships with so many amazing people that will last a lifetime."

Daugstrup finished his retirement letter by saying he'll keep his head high.

Indiana utilized Daugstrup on special teams this season. He also played on offense against Idaho earlier this year.

We wish Daugstrup all the best in the next chapter of his career.