Big Ten University Chancellor Announces He Will Be Retiring

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 1: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field after a time out during their game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Purdue 35-14. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska University Chancellor Ronnie Green announced Tuesday that he's retiring next year.

In a video posted on Twitter, Green said he'll step down on June 30, 2023, or until the school can smoothly transition to a successor. He and his wife, Jane, decided it's time to exit the public spotlight to focus on their family and faith.

"While these past 13 years have been exciting and exhilarating, they also have collectively been taxing on our physical and our mental batteries," Green said.

Green joined Nebraska as the Vice Chancellor for the school's Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources in 2010 before replacing Harvey Perlman as the university's 20th Chancellor in 2016.

He called it "a distinct calling, a privilege, honor, and our greatest pleasure to serve our university" and looked forward to his 21st and final commencement ceremony as Chancellor in May.

"We are so immensely proud of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and its entire family of students, faculty, staff, and alumni," he said. "Together, we have done great things, and we remain equally excited about the months ahead as we continue to do big things together."