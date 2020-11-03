Another Big Ten football game has been canceled.

Wisconsin was unable to play Nebraska last weekend, as the Badgers called off their game against the Huskers due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Paul Chryst’s team won’t be playing this weekend, either.

The Big Ten school announced on Tuesday morning that Saturday’s game against the Purdue Boilermakers has been canceled.

Wisconsin announced that football activities remain paused. The Badgers have 27 active cases.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

Here are the full details:

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.

The Wisconsin vs. Purdue game will not be re-scheduled.

If the Badgers have one more game canceled, they will not be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game.