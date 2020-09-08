Bill Belichick Went Viral Talking College Football On ESPN Last Night

Monday night’s BYU vs. Navy college football game wasn’t very exciting.

The Cougars dominated the Midshipmen on way to a blowout, 55-3 season-opening victory. There was one pretty entertaining aspect of the broadcast, though.

Bill Belichick was a part of the broadcast for several minutes in the second half. The New England Patriots head coach was raised in Annapolis, Maryland, as his father was an assistant football coach at the United States Naval Academy.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach told several stories about his time around the Navy football program, as his memory was as fresh as ever. Belichick had some cool stories about ESPN analyst Lee Corso, who was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

Several of Belichick’s stories quickly went viral on ESPN.

Belichick speaks glowingly about his time in Annapolis and the Navy football program. If the New England Patriots head coach ever decides to retire from the NFL, it wouldn’t be surprising if he heads back to Annapolis and helps out with Navy’s program. He loves football and the school that much.

For now, though, he’s getting ready for the Patriots’ season opener. New England is scheduled to open the year against Miami on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.