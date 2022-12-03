Blake Corum Has Message For Michigan Fans Before Big Ten Title Game

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs during the first quarter of the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Michigan running back Blake Corum will undergo season-ending knee surgery. On Saturday morning, the Heisman hopeful provided an update on his status.

Corum revealed that his surgery was a success. Although this is a tough break, he won't allow it to affect his mindset.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, surgery was a success," Corum wrote. "I believe God does everything for a reason and this is just a obstacle I have to overcome along my journey. Even though I won’t be at game today I will be there in spirit and best believe my guys are ready."

With Corum out for the rest of the season, Michigan will need to lean on running backs Donovan Edwards and C.J. Stokes in the Big Ten Championship.

Corum injured his knee on Nov. 19 against Illinois. He tried to play through the pain against Ohio State, but it was evident that he wasn't going to be very effective.

Since this injury has ended Corum's season, he'll have to settle with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries.

The college football world is wishing Corum a full recovery from knee surgery.