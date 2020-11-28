Bo Nix Is Getting Mocked For His Celebration At Alabama

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix is facing some scrutiny for his celebration in the middle of a blowout loss at Alabama.

Nix led Auburn to a big win against Alabama in the Iron Bowl last season. The Tigers upset the Crimson Tide by three points at Jordan-Hare Stadium last year.

This year’s game is much different.

Alabama is dominating Auburn, 42-13, late in the fourth quarter. With Auburn trailing Alabama by 36 points, Nix had a pretty crazy run for a first down. He celebrated the run with a big “first down” signal as he got up off the turf.

Fans found the move pretty funny, as it came in the middle of a blowout loss.

“Bo Nix celebrating a first down, trailing by 36 to Bama in the 4th quarter, paints a pretty good picture of the Auburn football program right now,” one fan tweeted.

“Bo Nix flexing after scrambling for a first down while being down 42-6 is peak Bo Nix,” another fan added.

Alabama fans are very much enjoying Nix’s performance on Saturday night, as he had an interesting Mac Jones comment earlier in the week.

Auburn QB Bo Nix on Alabama QB Mac Jones: “He does a great job managing the game, getting the ball to the players around him. Obviously he’s got a great running back, great offensive line, great receivers. That helps a lot." — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) November 25, 2020

That seems like somewhat of a slight…

Regardless, Alabama is well on its way to improving to 8-0 on the season, while Auburn will drop to 5-3 with the loss.