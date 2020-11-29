Bo Nix Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Iron Bowl Loss

Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers were on the receiving end of a blowout loss in the Iron Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country, crushed No. 22 Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide beat the Tigers, 42-13, on Saturday.

Nix had a tough game, struggling against Alabama’s improved defense.

The Tigers quarterback, who beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl last season, opened up about his mindset following this year’s loss.

“It’s an awful feeling, to be honest with you. I’ve never really been in this situation before. It’s not going to keep me down. I’m going to keep on battling, keep on playing, and play the next play, and get our guys back for next week,” Auburn’s quarterback said.

Nix threw for 227 passing yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. He added a rushing touchdown on the ground.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, meanwhile, threw for an Iron Bowl record five touchdowns in the blowout win.

The Crimson Tide improved to 8-0 with the win over the Tigers, who dropped to 5-3 with the loss on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama has LSU up next, while Auburn is scheduled to play Texas A&M next Saturday.