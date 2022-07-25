Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades stands on the field during warm ups before the XFL game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops.

The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023.

The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night.

Stoops will be back in the league, coaching in Texas.

"The XFL announces that Bob Stoops will be the head coach of the Arlington franchise. The XFL returns in February 2023. Stoops was previously the headman of the Dallas Renegades when the league made a comeback in 2020," Lee Benson tweeted.

Stoops, one of the best college football head coaches of the 21st century, retired and handed over the Sooners' program to Lincoln Riley several years ago.

Riley has since left for USC, while the Sooners hired Brent Venables, a former Sooners assistant coach.

Here's the full list of head coaches:

