Bob Stoops Reacts To Mike Leach's Death On Tuesday

Bob Stoops is one of countless football coaches who crossed paths with Mike Leach, who passed away Monday evening.

The longtime Oklahoma head coach hired Leach as his offensive coordinator in 1999. Leach parlayed the position into Texas Tech's head-coaching job the following year.

On Tuesday, Stoops paid tribute to Leach during a SiriusXM radio interview.

"Very unique individual and promise you there is nobody like him," Stoops said of Leach. "Truly one of a kind."

Stoops said he had "the hardest time" handling Kentucky while Leach was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 1997 and 1998. He hired Leach after an endorsement from head coach Hal Mumme, who said his protege could "absolutely" lead an offense.

"He jump-started us," Stoops said. "We to this day, for 20-some years, there's certain parts of his offense that we still run."

Stoops also mourned Leach's death in a Twitter post on Tuesday morning.

"RIP Mike my friend," Stoops wrote. "You'll always be cherished by Sooner Nation!" "Love and peace to [his wife] Sharon and your children."

His brother, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, called Leach "a great one" and sent his thoughts and prayers to Leach's family .

Leach's "Air Raid" offense forever altered college football and has since reached the NFL. His extensive coaching tree includes Lincoln Riley, Josh Heupel, and Sonny Dykes.

Football won't be the same without him.